Easy Tips To Keep A Stylish Look

Everyone wants to make their own fashion statement, and it is easy to do with the many attractive items of clothing available today. Use the ideas in this article to determine what your fashion should say about you, and how you can achieve the look you want with your clothing choices.

Don't be afraid to go up a size if it means achieving the perfect fit. It can be quite distressing when you try on your usual size only to find it doesn't fit. Don't fret! Sizes vary from designer to designer and brand to brand, so it is perfectly okay to go up a size from your usual size.

Accessories are your best friend. You can take any old outfit that would be quite boring or plain on its own and dress it up with amazing accessories. Add the perfect necklace or brooch to a little black dress, and you've taken that LBD from average to awesome in two seconds flat.

On days when you aren't feeling your best, a nice, big pair of stylish sunglasses can be your best friend. If you did not get enough sleep, the night before or are ill, a pair of sunglasses will cover your sickly-looking eyes and add mystery and added style to your ensemble.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

Clear out your closet. While you may believe that having more clothing provides you with more options, that isn't really the case. You fashion choices, however, can be seriously restricted with a closet that is jammed and cluttered. It is time to toss or give away anything that you have not worn in the last year, as well as items that no longer fit well. A few of the latest trends and items that offer versatility are much better than older outdated styles.

Try lining your lips with a light lip pencil and blending it with a sponge applicator to get the appearance of fuller lips. Afterwords, apply some gloss. If you want a pouty look, use just a tad more gloss to accentuate the middle of your top lip. Choose an eye shadow color that goes well with your lipstick to draw attention to your mouth. You would place a small smudge in the center of both lips.

Just because a fashion trend is popular doesn't mean you have to follow it. Although a trend may look incredible on someone, it may not look so great on you. Do what makes you comfortable. You should follow your natural instincts. You can't go wrong by following your gut.

A perfect fashion tip is to try to keep your hands as free as possible when it comes to your bag. Get a trendy looking strap to wear across your body to keep your hands free and also to add a bit of style to your outfit. It could make the difference between being clumsy and being in control.

Throw away that sweater with the hole in it or those jeans that are barely staying together at the crotch. They may feel like old friends, but if you're spotted in them, you're going to be viewed as the neighborhood bag lady. It's easy to forget that your shirt is stained if you suddenly have to leave the house. Buy and wear clothing that you won't mind being seen in.

A great fashion tip is to start buying clothes that are slim fitting but not too tight. Wearing baggy and over-sized clothing might make you feel comfortable, but you'll look quite silly. Slimmer fitting clothes are much more appealing. They look good even on people that are a bit heavy.

If you have a pet, keep that in mind when shopping for clothing. There is nothing more frustrating than putting on that cute little black dress only to end up covered in white cat hair the second you sit on the sofa. Keep pets in mind when choosing clothing colors and fabrics, and avoid the stress.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

Be a trend setter. You can buy the newest, hottest styles but you won't stand out if you are wearing the same thing as everyone else. Be daring and try something off the top of your head. Some of the biggest fashion designers made their mark by being completely unique and sometimes even bizarre.

If you wear leather, take care of it. When you buy a leather garment, ask the salesperson what kind of animal was used for it and what the tanning process was. Find out the specific care steps you need to take both right after purchase and over the lifetime of the garment.

Fashion doesn't have to be confusing. It may appear overwhelming here and there, especially when you look at what others wear. However, people have their differences and you'll make an expression personally with fashion. Don't forget the information you just learned.