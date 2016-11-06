Simple Tips To Keep A Stylish Appearance

Fashion is something that everyone can learn. You may not think so, but it is true! Simply knowing some basic fashion rules and guidelines can really affect your style and how good you look. This article contains some of those fundamental fashion tips you need to know to look your best.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

White and black are always popular colors that you will want to wear. You've probably seen lots of models wear this combination. This is great news for you as it's simple to use this in your own look. Black and white separates offer endless possibilities.

Clumps of makeup are not an attractive look for female. In fact, recent polls taken by men find that the less makeups, the better. This does not mean that you have to avoid makeup altogether; try to use warm tones and put on just one layer of mascara and eyeliner.

A great fashion tip is to always dress appropriately depending on where you're going. This is especially important for parties because so many different parties require their own special attire that guests are expected to wear. You don't want to show up to a cocktail party under dressed or do the exact opposite.

For a simple way to look more stylish, swap out your cheap rubber flip-flops for a pair of strappy sandals in leather, patent, or another eye-catching, grown-up material. Your feet will still be comfortable, but you will instantly look more put-together and polished. Look for embellished styles with beads, embroidery or funky hardware.

Understanding your body is important for dressing well. Find fabric that is padded to help you look like you have curves if you don't possess them. If you have a large bust, put the emphasis on the lower half of your body with a great skirt or pants. Women with pear-shaped figures should wear light clothing on top and darker clothing on bottom.

When considering fashion for yourself, be sure to take into consideration what type of cuts look best on your body type. This is important because there are vastly different body types, and certain cuts look better on some than others. Find something that accentuates your best features and makes you feel comfortable.

If you are a mother, fashion is probably the last thing on your mind, But know that it is possible to look good and practical at the same time. Whether taking the kids to the park, sporting events or any other event, spruce up your look with a nice T-Shirt, knee-length skirt and a pair of flat sandals!

Pack lots of neutral colored clothing for vacation; you will be able to wear them all interchangeably. You'll have many options available to you, while never being at risk of clashing. Scarves and other accessories can further enhance the look you create.

Wear age appropriate clothing. It's something some women don't want to let go of, but there comes a time when a super-short skirt is no longer flattering. Pay attention to how your clothes set you off through all stages of your life, and it will serve you well. The good news is that there are some clothes that look great on older women that younger women can't pull off, so there is always something fashionable to look forward to.

Many people do not understand how to wear a jacket properly, and it makes them look silly. If you are going to sport a jacket, you need to wear it appropriately to look good. You must always remember that the bottom button on the jacket is not meant to be buttoned. This will keep you from committing a fashion mix up.

If you're buxom, don't wear tops with a crew or boat neckline. Go for v-neck tops instead. The v-neck style flatters your natural shape and avoids the plump, boxy look that crew and boatneck styles can add. Try it for yourself by grabbing two identical shirts with different necklines; you will probably find that the v-neck is far more flattering.

Know your body shape and find the styles that work for you. Analyze your body shape: is it pear-shaped, angular or hourglass? The answer should determine both the cuts and styles of your clothes.

If you wear leather, take care of it. When you buy a leather garment, ask the salesperson what kind of animal was used for it and what the tanning process was. Find out the specific care steps you need to take both right after purchase and over the lifetime of the garment.

Fashion in your life doesn't have to be an unclaimed desire. All it takes is personal expression and a little bit of time and dedication. If you want to look your best, you must make it a priority. Remember the tips and advice you've read here as you embark on your journey.