Are You In A Fashion Rut? Put These Tips To The Test

Is your wardrobe looking a little old? If it is, you probably aren't alone. Many people have outdated wardrobes, either because they can't afford new clothing, or because they aren't good at making fashion choices. No matter the reason, you can update your wardrobe thanks to the following fashion tips.

When choosing clothes, think about what season you are. If you look good in reds and oranges, you are a "summer" and probably will look good in any warm color (like yellow). If you look good in blues, you are likely a "winter" and look good in whites and greys as well.

Don't be afraid to go up a size if it means achieving the perfect fit. It can be quite distressing when you try on your usual size only to find it doesn't fit. Don't fret! Sizes vary from designer to designer and brand to brand, so it is perfectly okay to go up a size from your usual size.

The basic black dress is essential for any woman's wardrobe. You can wear this dress for casual occasions by accessorizing it with a pair of comfortable pumps. You can wear the same dress for a more formal occasion if you put up your hair and accessorize with a pearl necklace and earrings.

How to apply your makeup depends on where you are going. For example, if you are going for an interview, keep your makeup looking natural and highlight your best feature. For instance, if you have beautiful eyes, wear a soft color that enhances the color of your eyes. If your best feature is your cheekbones, add a little color to the apple of your cheeks.

A great fashion tip is to start shopping at thrift stores for some of your clothing. You can often find really unique clothing at thrift stores and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg either like you would if you bought new clothes at some big department store.

It's ok to mix up prints and colors in your fashion choices. Many people think that layering a print on top of another print is a fashion no-no, but it can work and look extremely stylish. Just make sure that your clothes have classic lines. It's when you've got multiple prints and crazy clothing shapes that the fashion police will take notice.

A great fashion tip is to start buying clothes that are slim fitting but not too tight. Wearing baggy and over-sized clothing might make you feel comfortable, but you'll look quite silly. Slimmer fitting clothes are much more appealing. They look good even on people that are a bit heavy.

One great fashion tip to try out is throwing on a scarf. This is a great tip because the scarf can almost be considered the ultimate add-on due to the amount of color combinations as well as how easy it is to put one on. They are also extremely portable.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

If you are a mother, fashion is probably the last thing on your mind, But know that it is possible to look good and practical at the same time. Whether taking the kids to the park, sporting events or any other event, spruce up your look with a nice T-Shirt, knee-length skirt and a pair of flat sandals!

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

When purchasing sneakers, shop for ones that are comfortable and fit like a glove. You should also ensure that the arch in the shoe fully supports the arch in your foot. Another consideration to take into account when purchasing sneakers is to know the pronation of your foot; most salespeople can assess your foot and guide you to the proper shoe for your pronation.

Now that you've seen the advice from this article, you should have an easier time with your fashion selections. Fashion is something that allows you be as creative as you want in your outfit choices. You don't have to be clueless any longer when it comes to fashion if you remember this article.