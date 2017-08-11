Enhance Your Wardrobe With These Easy Tips!

Fashion is only what you make of it, and it is different for each person. However, there is a lot to learn from other people, and you should incorporate as many of these tips as possible as you learn more about fashion. Read on to learn more about the ins and outs of fashion.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

If you tend to be a bit on the heavy side, do not try to hide your shape by dressing in baggy clothing. The added volume only accentuates your size and makes you look frumpy. Look for clothing that is more fitted around your waistline, but then flows away from your lower body to create more shape.

Keep a pair of lightweight, inexpensive ballet flats in the bottom of your handbag or briefcase. In the event that you break a heel, develop a blister, or simply need to give your feet a break, you will be prepared without compromising your style. Choose a neutral color that matches the majority of your wardrobe to prevent clashing.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to be fashionable. There are many department stores that carry comparable styles to famous designer fashions. Other stores offer high-fashion brands at low prices because they buy over run styles. Another option is getting a sewing machine and recreating your favorite styles.

Don't listen to the people saying that wearing white once Labor Day has passed is wrong. They're actually the ones who are wrong. Any color is fine, as long as it fits you. If white is your most flattering color, then enjoy wearing it all year long. No modern fashion concious person cares about this rule.

If you notice your hair frizzing when it is dry, try applying just a little leave-in conditioner from the top to the bottom of your hair follicles. If your hair is very curly, use a serum instead and start around the middle of your hair rather than at the crown. These tactics will help to smooth things out and help you to look your best.

Some people need to wear socks with their sandals for hygienic purposes. However, this is very unfashionable and will not get you into the fashion hall of fame any time in the near future. Sandals look much better without socks. Keep this in mind to keep from making an embarrassing fashion mix up.

Every woman must have a couple of basics. Stock your closet with minimally two pair of dress pants in darker colors, denim jeans long enough to be worn with heels, as well as a pair appropriate for wear with flats or tennis shoes. Also, you should always keep a black dress for formal events.

Probably the most important tip is to always be comfortable in whatever you are wearing. You may be wearing the most glamorous dress at a party, but if you aren't comfortable in this dress, people are going to notice. This is why you should pick out an item that feels good on you. Do not forget to smile and let your personality shine through!

You can tell your friend about the latest that you learned about fashion so that they know you are really trying to help out their image. It's a good thing to assist a friend with their fashion so that they are looking as good as possible when they go out with you.

If you are small and petite, then you should avoid wearing strong prints and loose, chunky clothing. This will not look good on you. Instead, you should aim for fitted clothing and soft fabrics, and ensure that you streamline everything so that your body is not being cut in half.

Be sure to follow washing instructions. To keep your clothing looking its best, treat it carefully. Be careful if you are washing or drying anything expensive in a machine. It could fade the clothing or cause it to lose its shape. When in doubt, wash it on gentle and hang the clothing to dry.

When you are deciding between two sizes of jeans that both fit reasonably well, go with the smaller size. Jeans will lose their shape and stretch out over time. The longer you own a pair of jeans, the looser they will get. By buying a size larger, you are ensuring that they will become baggier faster.

You should have a minimum of three handbags in your wardrobe. The first handbag should be a standard, a leather handbag with classic lines for everyday wear. The next handbag should be a large tote-style handbag to use on those casual days when you need to grab and go. You should also have a small clutch for those special occasions.

To stretch your wardrobe's versatility, fill your wardrobe with a variety of scarves and belts in different patterns and styles. You can use these to add a splash of interest to a solid colored top. You can use these in countless combinations to create a different look each time without needing to buy a different outfit.

Buy clothing that is classic and have stood the test of time. The black dress, jeans, etc. are always in style. You can buy something trendy to add to your arsenal but remember that it can take 3 or 4 decades for something to come back in style if it does at all.

You may have found fashion overwhelming before. Hopefully, though, you realize that it is less about what others are doing and more about what you personally like. Remember what you've learned here so that you can get all the information you need about fashion.