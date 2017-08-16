Wow Your Friends With Your New Fashion Sense

You will feel better if you pay attention to how you look. This is what makes fashion so intriguing. Being fashionable is all about understanding how to wear clothing in pleasing ways and confidently. Continue reading for good fashion tips you can use right away.

Even though something is all the rage in fashion at the moment, do not wear it if it does not compliment your body type and/or personal style. For example, people that are on the heavier side should not wear skinny jeans. They are not very flattering so you will not look trendy if you wear them.

You should always own a white blouse in your basic wardrobe. You can wear practically any color bottom to match. Pair it with slacks for a casual look for work. Wear a full skirt for times when you are going out for a nice dinner. Wear jeans with it for an active look.

Tight levis can look attractive on someone who is fit with a slender figure, but if you are a bit on the heavy side, look for jeans that fit well without being tight. Your extra pounds will be even more noticeable if you look as if your pants are painted on you.

A great way to help you look your best is to keep a good stock of button down white cotton shirts. This is important because not only do they go with many different other pieces, they are also safe for nearly every occasion and extremely easy to take care of.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

One of the key things that you need to be more fashionable is to get fit. Being fit will help you feel confident and look great. If you are carrying an extra bit of weight then you should start an easy diet and begin doing a bit of exercise on a daily basis.

One great fashion tip is to layer your neck wear. This look has stood the test of time and can be applied to just about any sort of neck wear such as chains, pearls, or beads. You can do this with matching or contrasting pieces, depending on just what look you are going for.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

Sunglasses are a great accessory to add to your outfit in the summertime. But, the kind of sunglasses you make can really make or break your look. If you have a round or large face, larger sunglasses are the way to go. On the other hand, if you have a small face, go with smaller sunglasses.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

When shopping for vintage clothing, don't make assumptions based on the size on the tag. A size 8 in the 1950s fits differently than a modern size 8, so save yourself some disappointments by always trying items on before buying them. Once you get a feel for how sizes have changed through the decades, you will have a better idea of what to look for.

Do not count on Hollywood to guide you in the right direction when it comes to fashion style. Due to competitive fashion, there are many mistakes made in an attempt to attract attention. So it to look to those around you for fashion tips so you do not stand too far out from the crowd.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

Do not let comments or people staring make you feel insecure about what you wear. The thing about opinions is that they're utterly meaningless unless they're your opinions! Fashion is about looking good and confident in whatever you wear and making your own style choices.

As you read earlier, feeling great is easy if you look great. This involves not only finding good styles, but also wearing them correctly. It isn't simple, of course. Take what you learned here to come up with a very good sense of style.